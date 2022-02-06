Teradata (TDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TDC opened at $41.77 on Friday. Teradata has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

