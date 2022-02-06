Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TS. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tenaris by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

