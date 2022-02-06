Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 80,013 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $16.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

