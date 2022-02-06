Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 10,618 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 708.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 224.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 137,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VKTX. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.63. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

