TD Securities Upgrades Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XEBEF. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

