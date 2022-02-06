TD Securities Upgrades Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XEBEF. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

