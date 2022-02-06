Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Acquires $23,340.00 in Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Phillip B. Donenberg bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $23,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $7.94 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
