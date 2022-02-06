Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Acquires $23,340.00 in Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Phillip B. Donenberg bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $23,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $7.94 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 705,526 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 196,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 714.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 187,423 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

