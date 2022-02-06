Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 122,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 870,302 shares.The stock last traded at $16.03 and had previously closed at $16.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,459.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

