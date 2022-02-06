Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TNEYF. increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

