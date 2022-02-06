Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases 78,720 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,720 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNAD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

DNAD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.68. 145,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,698. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.