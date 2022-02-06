SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Cap Tops $1.76 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 31% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $4,102.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.00252087 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006583 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001055 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00017156 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 157,058,526 coins and its circulating supply is 124,151,142 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.