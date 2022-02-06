Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics stock opened at $210.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.30. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $2,408,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.