Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,750.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,358.79.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,865.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,823.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,818.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,990.23 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 294.7% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 47,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.