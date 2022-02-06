Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.82) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUPR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Supermarket Income REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 134 ($1.80).

SUPR stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.61) on Thursday. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

