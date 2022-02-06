Sunoco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,586 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 955% compared to the average volume of 624 call options.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $46.95.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Citigroup cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

In other news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.5% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.