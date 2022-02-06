Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to announce sales of $35.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $117.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.32 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SUNL. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

NYSE SUNL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

In related news, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth $3,166,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

