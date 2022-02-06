Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$46.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.84.

SU opened at C$36.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.61 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.90 and a 12-month high of C$38.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

