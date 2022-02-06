Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3311 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Suncor Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.