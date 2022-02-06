Sun (New) (SUN) Tops One Day Volume of $86.02 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $177.16 million and approximately $86.02 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001086 BTC.

About Sun (New)

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

