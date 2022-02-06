Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 27,287 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,287 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies makes up about 1.3% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.