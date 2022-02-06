Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $10.74 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises approximately 1.6% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $183.10 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

