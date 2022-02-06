Strategic Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 80.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $4,113,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $174.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.86 and a 200 day moving average of $235.39. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $155.57 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

