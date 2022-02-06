Strategic Global Advisors LLC Acquires 6,399 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM opened at $179.47 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.78 and its 200 day moving average is $157.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

