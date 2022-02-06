StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $35.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
STNE stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 2.37.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
