StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $35.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

STNE stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

