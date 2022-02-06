Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 573,041 call options on the company. This is an increase of 744% compared to the typical daily volume of 67,903 call options.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

