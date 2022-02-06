Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $105.27

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $105.27 and last traded at $105.28, with a volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Stepan by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

