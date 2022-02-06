Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Guggenheim

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBUX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.