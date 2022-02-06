Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Starbucks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.14.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 595,510 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

