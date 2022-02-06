Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.14.

SBUX opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.32. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 595,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

