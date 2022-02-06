SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Get SSE alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SSEZY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. SSE has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $23.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSE (SSEZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.