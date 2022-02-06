Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $265.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 1-year low of $99.81 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

