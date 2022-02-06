Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TOY. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.73.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$25.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.61.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$899.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$750.77 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

