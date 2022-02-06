Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00182621 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00031411 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00026924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00385732 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071474 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

