SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,733,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $350.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $305.68 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

