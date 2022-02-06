S&P Global (SPGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $414.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.48. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $322.37 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

