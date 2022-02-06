S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $414.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.08 and a 200 day moving average of $445.48. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.37 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.