S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $476.70.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,057. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $322.37 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,605,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in S&P Global by 109.3% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

