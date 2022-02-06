Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $14.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,982,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,518,898. Snap has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snap stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. decreased their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

