Snap Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Get Snap alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.