Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Trading Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $131.15 and last traded at $131.31. Approximately 41,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,995,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.54.

Specifically, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,965 shares of company stock worth $15,749,148. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

