Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of SWKS opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $129.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,965 shares of company stock worth $15,749,148 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

