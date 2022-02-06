Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $81.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.
Shares of SKY stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02.
In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $270,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
Skyline Champion Company Profile
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
