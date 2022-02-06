Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $81.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $270,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

