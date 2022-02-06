Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SKY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after buying an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Skyline Champion by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

