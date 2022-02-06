SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post $752.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $739.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $772.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $675.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $181.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,837. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $529,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

