Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.90 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%. The company expanded its SSD controller program engagements with PC OEMs and eMMC/UFS controllers for smartphones, automotive applications and IoT/smart devices. It is adding to this momentum with the upcoming launch of its next-generation enterprise-class SSD controllers. Silicon Motion is creating significant incremental value by optimizing its foundry wafer supply. However, it is expected to be affected by pandemic-led production delays and supply chain constraints, which are likely to hinder near-term prospects. Competition in the USB flash drive controller market is likely to impede growth. The semiconductor industry is highly competitive, which subjects the company to stiff rivalry from peers.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.11.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

