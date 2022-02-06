Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.26. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 867 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.
Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
