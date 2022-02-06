Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.26. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 867 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 82.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 608,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 479,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 69.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 78,386 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.