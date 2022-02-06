Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.

OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

