Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €60.00 by Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.38 ($74.58).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €57.06 ($64.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.88. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion and a PE ratio of 36.34. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($76.02).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

