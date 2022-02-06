Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €60.00 by Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.38 ($74.58).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €57.06 ($64.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.88. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion and a PE ratio of 36.34. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($76.02).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

