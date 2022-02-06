SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.26

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 1254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

The company has a market cap of $653.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,526 shares of company stock valued at $420,714. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after buying an additional 825,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after buying an additional 104,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after buying an additional 58,783 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.