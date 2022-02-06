Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.45

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $9.05. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 543,438 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $411.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 102,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

