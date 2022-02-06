Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Position Lifted by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST opened at $55.29 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

